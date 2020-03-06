We are pleased to announce the following BCGEU members have been nominated and acclaimed to the following three committee positions.

Please join me in congratulating the following members of your Bargaining Committee:

Jesusa Delos Santos

Rodelyn Robles

Cynthia Mantiquilla

Your committee will be meeting in the very near future to prepare for upcoming negotiations with the employer. A survey will be mailed to you, and may be returned to any member of your Bargaining Committee or in the postage paid envelope provided to Angela Mahlmann.

We will be providing regular updates regarding bargaining.

To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/updates.

In solidarity

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP