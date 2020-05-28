Bargaining Committee Chair elections for Northern Lights College Faculty closed on April 8, 2020. Your Bargaining Committee Chair is:



Iuliia Shakirova



Please join us in congratulating Iuliia in her new position!



Your Bargaining Committee is as follows:



Bargaining Committee Chair: Iuliia Shakirova

Committee Member: Michael French

Bargaining Committee Member: Brandon Mackinnon

Bargaining Committee Alternate: Rob-Roy Douglas



Thank-you to our Stewards for collecting the ballots and thank-you for your patience during this time.







In solidarity,





Kathy Weaver

Staff Representative



Download FA572 NLC Fac May 28 2020.pdf



UWU/MoveUP