Bargaining Committee Chair elections for Northern Lights College Faculty closed on April 8, 2020. Your Bargaining Committee Chair is:
Iuliia Shakirova
Please join us in congratulating Iuliia in her new position!
Your Bargaining Committee is as follows:
Bargaining Committee Chair: Iuliia Shakirova
Committee Member: Michael French
Bargaining Committee Member: Brandon Mackinnon
Bargaining Committee Alternate: Rob-Roy Douglas
Thank-you to our Stewards for collecting the ballots and thank-you for your patience during this time.
In solidarity,
Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative
