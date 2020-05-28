 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Bargaining Committee Elections - BCGEU

Published on May 28, 2020

Bargaining Committee Chair elections for Northern Lights College Faculty closed on April 8, 2020. Your Bargaining Committee Chair is:

Iuliia Shakirova 


Please join us in congratulating Iuliia in her new position!

Your Bargaining Committee is as follows:
 
Bargaining Committee Chair:             Iuliia Shakirova
Committee Member:                           Michael French
Bargaining Committee Member:        Brandon Mackinnon
Bargaining Committee Alternate:      Rob-Roy Douglas

Thank-you to our Stewards for collecting the ballots and thank-you for your patience during this time.



In solidarity,


Kathy Weaver
Staff Representative


Download FA572 NLC Fac May 28 2020.pdf

