The BCGEU is resuming elections for the three open positions of bargaining committee member at Pine Acres Home. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, voting will take place electronically. As a reminder, the candidates are:



Sandra Jack Laurie Bridden Denise Horwood Jody Ball Blaine Mills Bonnie McEwan Nikki Derickson Erica Sutherland

The three candidates who receive the highest number of votes will be on the bargaining committee. The candidate to receive the fourth highest number of votes will become the alternate.



The electronic voting will take place between March 31, 2020 – April 30, 2020.The election closes at 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020.



In order to cast your vote, a link will be sent via email to all members at Pine Acres Home. Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you do not receive it. If you have not received a link by 5:00 p.m. on March 30, 2020, please email us at evotingarea07@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Cathy Seagris

Staff Representative



