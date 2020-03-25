 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Bargaining Committee Elections Resumed for Pine Acres Home - BCGEU

Published on March 25, 2020

The BCGEU is resuming elections for the three open positions of bargaining committee member at Pine Acres Home. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, voting will take place electronically. As a reminder, the candidates are:

 Sandra Jack  Laurie Bridden
 Denise Horwood  Jody Ball
 Blaine Mills  Bonnie McEwan
 Nikki Derickson  Erica Sutherland

The three candidates who receive the highest number of votes will be on the bargaining committee. The candidate to receive the fourth highest number of votes will become the alternate.

The electronic voting will take place between March 31, 2020 – April 30, 2020.The election closes at 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020.

In order to cast your vote, a link will be sent via email to all members at Pine Acres Home. Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you do not receive it. If you have not received a link by 5:00 p.m. on March 30, 2020, please email us at evotingarea07@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new bargaining committee. 

In solidarity,

Cathy Seagris
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of EVote poster here.



