This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



The BCGEU would like to thank those members who submitted their names for a Bargaining Committee Member position. The nominations are now closed.



We received six (6) nominations for the three (3) Bargaining Committee Member positions which means that an election will be held. The six (6) nominated candidates are:



ALCAN, Joey – Bio attached

CHANG, Thomas – Bio attached

MOHAMMED, Amina – Bio not provided

MORI, Takeshi – Bio not provided

PETRINA, Christina – Bio attached

YU, Ken – Bio not provided



The vote will be done in-person paper ballots and will be conducted by a BCGEU staff person. No one else will be allowed to be present when you vote. The vote will start Friday, July 8 immediately after the end of the all-candidates meeting and continue until 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022.



VOTING DATES, TIMES, AND LOCATIONS



Date: Friday, July 8

Time: Immediately after the all-candidates meeting scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Location: 312 Main @ 312 Main Street (& Cordova). Entrance off Cordova





Date: Tuesday, July 12

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings



Date: Tuesday, July 12

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova



Date: Thursday, July 14

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings



Date: Thursday, July 14

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova



Date: Monday, July 11 to Thursday, July 14

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily

Location: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

2920 Virtual Way #130, Vancouver, BC V5M 4X3

(Renfrew Skytrain Station)



Instructions on how to complete the ballot will be available at each voting station. Membership cards will be available for new members to allow you to vote.



Thank you for your participation in this every important election.



In solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative





