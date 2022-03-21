Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Bargaining Committee elections will be held for members at Harbour Light ARC - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Bargaining Committee elections will be held for members at Harbour Light ARC - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 07, 2022

This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。
ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।
Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo


The BCGEU would like to thank those members who submitted their names for a Bargaining Committee Member position. The nominations are now closed. 

We received six (6) nominations for the three (3) Bargaining Committee Member positions which means that an election will be held.  The six (6) nominated candidates are:

                               ALCAN, Joey – Bio attached
                               CHANG, Thomas – Bio attached
                               MOHAMMED, Amina – Bio not provided
                               MORI, Takeshi – Bio not provided
                               PETRINA, Christina – Bio attached
                               YU, Ken – Bio not provided

The vote will be done in-person paper ballots and will be conducted by a BCGEU staff person.  No one else will be allowed to be present when you vote.  The vote will start Friday, July 8 immediately after the end of the all-candidates meeting and continue until 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022.

VOTING DATES, TIMES, AND LOCATIONS

Date:             Friday, July 8
Time:             Immediately after the all-candidates meeting scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
Location:        312 Main @ 312 Main Street (& Cordova).  Entrance off Cordova


Date:             Tuesday, July 12
Time:             7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location:        Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings

Date:             Tuesday, July 12
Time:             7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location:        The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova

Date:             Thursday, July 14
Time:              7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location:        Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings

Date:             Thursday, July 14
Time:              7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location:        The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova

Date:              Monday, July 11 to Thursday, July 14
Time:              8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily
Location:         BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
                      2920 Virtual Way #130, Vancouver, BC V5M 4X3
                      (Renfrew Skytrain Station)

Instructions on how to complete the ballot will be available at each voting station.  Membership cards will be available for new members to allow you to vote.

Thank you for your participation in this every important election.

In solidarity,
Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP