At the close of nominations, the following members were declared elected by acclamation to the bargaining committee for AgeCare:
- Bailey Buchanan (Mount Ida Mews)
- Tina Campbell (Mount Ida Mews)
- Hawa Broomfield (Brandt's Creek Mews)
- Francis Bagangan (Brandt's Creek Mews)
- Jessica Watson (Monashee Mews)
- Joni-Lynn Jones (Monashee Mews)
In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee, along with the assigned BCGEU staff representative, will begin preparing for negotiations with your employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, preparing a survey to get members' input, reviewing the entire collective agreement clause by clause and developing bargaining proposals. Your bargaining committee will keep you informed as its work progresses.
In solidarity,
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2023. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs