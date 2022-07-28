At the close of nominations, Boyd Reynolds was declared elected by acclamation to the position of Bargaining Committee Chair for NEC. Boyd is the sole bargaining committee member.



In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee and assigned staff negotiator will meet to prepare to resume negotiations with the Employer. As you may recall from previous bulletins, the parties have concluded negotiations on most non-monetary matters, with bargaining on monetary issues including wages still to come. We will look to schedule bargaining dates with the Employer for as soon as possible in November and/or December.



Thank you for your ongoing support and patience throughout this lengthy process.



