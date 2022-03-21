At the close of voting period, there was a tie for the second regular committee member position. The tie was broken by chance in accordance with BCGEU policy. The following members are therefore declared elected to the bargaining committee:



Jo-Ann Medel Manny Carganilla



Marites Parman has been elected as the alternate committee member.



As you know from previous bulletins, all nine Retirement Concepts / Well Being Services worksites represented by the BCGEU will participate at a common bargaining table in the next round of negotiations. More information will be provided in April on next steps to prepare for bargaining.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations





