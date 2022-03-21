At the close of voting period, there was a tie for the second regular committee member position. The tie was broken by chance in accordance with BCGEU policy. The following members are therefore declared elected to the bargaining committee:
- Jo-Ann Medel
- Manny Carganilla
Marites Parman has been elected as the alternate committee member.
As you know from previous bulletins, all nine Retirement Concepts / Well Being Services worksites represented by the BCGEU will participate at a common bargaining table in the next round of negotiations. More information will be provided in April on next steps to prepare for bargaining.
In solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.