The nomination process for the bargaining committee at The Dorchester ended on February 14, 2020 and an election is not required. Here is the result of the nominations and the members of your bargaining committee:



Bargaining committee member: Don Stroschein

Bargaining committee member: Diane Bulatovich

Bargaining committee member: Lily Idler

Bargaining committee member (alternate): vacant



The committee has elected Diane Bulatovich to be the bargaining committee chairperson.

The union would like to welcome the committee members and thank everyone for their participation in the bargaining committee nominations!



In solidarity,



Cathy Seagris

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP