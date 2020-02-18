The nomination process for the bargaining committee at The Dorchester ended on February 14, 2020 and an election is not required. Here is the result of the nominations and the members of your bargaining committee:
- Bargaining committee member: Don Stroschein
- Bargaining committee member: Diane Bulatovich
- Bargaining committee member: Lily Idler
- Bargaining committee member (alternate): vacant
The committee has elected Diane Bulatovich to be the bargaining committee chairperson.
The union would like to welcome the committee members and thank everyone for their participation in the bargaining committee nominations!
In solidarity,
Cathy Seagris
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here.
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?