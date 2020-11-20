Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until January 2021 at the earliest. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
At the close of nominations, the following members were declared elected by acclamation to the bargaining committee for Vantage Living:
Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair
Heather deLange, Bargaining Committee Member
Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member
In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee, along with the assigned BCGEU staff representative, will begin preparing for negotiations with your employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, preparing a survey to get members' input, reviewing the entire collective agreement clause by clause and developing bargaining proposals. Your bargaining committee will keep you informed as its work progresses.