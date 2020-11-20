 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on November 20, 2020

At the close of nominations, the following members were declared elected by acclamation to the bargaining committee for Vantage Living:

  • Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair
  • Heather deLange, Bargaining Committee Member
  • Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee, along with the assigned BCGEU staff representative, will begin preparing for negotiations with your employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, preparing a survey to get members' input, reviewing the entire collective agreement clause by clause and developing bargaining proposals. Your bargaining committee will keep you informed as its work progresses.
 
In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 



