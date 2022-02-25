At the close of nominations, the following members were declared elected to the bargaining committee by acclamation:

Jenny Joly

Janice Prasad

Jessie Bains was also nominated and has volunteered to serve as the alternate committee member.



As you know from previous bulletins, all nine Retirement Concepts / Well Being Services worksites represented by the BCGEU will participate at a common bargaining table in the next round of negotiations. Some of the other worksites had more nominees than spaces available on the bargaining committee, so members at those sites will be voting to select their representatives. More information will be provided on next steps to prepare for bargaining once those votes have ended later this month.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations



