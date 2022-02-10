The nominations have closed and there will be an election for both the Chair and Bargaining Committee Member positions. Ludwig Steenmaier was the successful candidate for the Chair election.



The candidates for the Bargaining Member Election are the following:



Bargaining Committee Member (in random order)



Jeevn Atwal – candidate bio

Geoff Harder

Doreen Aquino - candidate bio



Where there is no link to a candidate bio after a candidate’s name, it means the candidate did not submit a bio by the deadline. The bios will be available through the electronic ballot process as well.



In the election for the Bargaining Committee Member, the two highest vote-getting candidates will be the regular committee members, and the third highest vote-getting candidate will be the alternate committee member.



Voting Information



The election will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential today February 24th, 2022. Voting will open on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9 AM and will close on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 5 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential and has verified that the credential email isn't hiding in their spam/ junk email folder (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-833-837-5223, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than March 2, 2022 at 9 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri

Staff Representative, Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP