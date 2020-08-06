Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Bargaining Committee Nominations – two (2) positions - City Hall Childcare Society - BCGEU
Bargaining Committee Nominations – two (2) positions - City Hall Childcare Society - BCGEU
Published on August 06, 2020
As you may be aware, we are in the process of preparations for collective bargaining. However, there have been two vacancies on the committee due to turn over. Due to an error from the Area Office in filling those positions, we are now holding a shortened (2-week) nomination period to fill those positions with as minimal delay to the bargaining process as possible. You will need to elect up to two additional bargaining committee members with a maximum of one member from any one program. Please use the attached form to nominate a member to represent you on the bargaining committee.
Nomination forms must be received by the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020.