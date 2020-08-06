 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Bargaining Committee Nominations – two (2) positions - City Hall Childcare Society - BCGEU

Published on August 06, 2020

As you may be aware, we are in the process of preparations for collective bargaining. However, there have been two vacancies on the committee due to turn over. Due to an error from the Area Office in filling those positions, we are now holding a shortened (2-week) nomination period to fill those positions with as minimal delay to the bargaining process as possible. 

You will need to elect up to two additional bargaining committee members with a maximum of one member from any one program.

Please use the attached form to nominate a member to represent you on the bargaining committee. 

Nomination forms must be received by the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

You can return the form by: Fax - 604-215-1410 or email - area03@bcgeu.ca

Should there be more nominations than positions available; the Union will conduct an election.

In Solidarity,

Reagan Belan
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.
Download PDF of nomination form here.



