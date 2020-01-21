The bargaining committee represents the members in collective agreement negotiations and also serves on the joint labour management committee which normally meets with representatives of the employer.



This is a call for nominations to the Pine Acres Home union bargaining committee. We require the following positions to be filled:

Bargaining committee member (3 positions)

Alternate bargaining committee member (1 position)

Nominations shall be submitted on the attached form and mailed, faxed or emailed as an attachment to the Okanagan Area Office no later than 5p.m. February 20, 2020.

BCGEU Okanagan Area Office

1064 Borden Ave

Kelowna, BC V1Y 6A8

Fax: 250-763-9233 / Toll free: 1-800-946-0252

Email: Area07@bcgeu.ca





Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of nomination form here.





