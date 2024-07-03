The nomination period for your bargaining committee has now closed.



Please join us in congratulating:

Lisa Bysterveld

Arlyn Mariano

Lea Pastoral

They have been acclaimed to their positions on the bargaining committee so there will not be an election.



Your committee will be meeting soon to review issues and develop proposals prior to meeting with the employer.



We will keep you updated throughout the bargaining process. Bulletins will be sent by email to those members who have registered their emails with the union and will be posted at your worksite and on the union's website.



To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee.



Thank you very much to the candidates for accepting nomination and congratulations to the successful candidates.





In solidarity



Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP