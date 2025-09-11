Dear members covered by the CSSBA,





It's been a while since we've talked, but we want you to know that your bargaining committee is back at the negotiations table with the Community Social Services Employers' Association (CSSEA) and continuing to make progress on non-monetary proposals.

Our goal remains the same: to raise pressing workplace concerns with the employers and win real solutions to problems that have plagued our sector for too long. We remain firm that a quality community social services contract must address the concerns that you raised to our committee.

We've also been receiving many questions about the ongoing public service strike, and we want to clear up some confusion and provide you with answers:

The Public Service Strike & What it Means for You

As many of you know, thousands of BCGEU members who work for the Public Service are picketing in cities across B.C. right now, following an incredible strike vote that covers 34,000 workers.

As a member covered by the Community Social Services Bargaining Association agreement you are not on strike. We are still in bargaining for the renewal of our collective agreement, which is different from the one that covers Public Service workers.

However, their fight is our fight, and it's critical that we support their picket lines because our fates are intertwined. Whatever happens at the Public Service bargaining table will directly affect our own bargaining. The provincial government needs to know that workers are united in our fight for contracts that can tackle the affordability crisis. Here's how you can support:

Don't Cross Public Service Picket Lines: If there is a public service picket line set up outside your own worksite, do not cross the line. You have the right to refuse to cross picket lines, as per your collective agreement:

3.11 Right to Refuse to Cross Picket Lines

(a) All employees covered by this agreement will have the right to refuse to cross a picket line arising out of a dispute as defined in the appropriate legislation. Any employees failing to report for duty will be considered to be absent without pay.

(b) Failure to cross a picket line encountered in carrying out the Employer's business will not be considered a violation of this agreement, nor will it be grounds for disciplinary action.

👉Many of you take clients to appointments with public service workers. If you are taking a client to a picketing building to meet with a public service worker who has been designated essential (and is therefore still reporting to work), please call the essential worker to meet your client, so that you do not have to cross the picket line and you can wait for your client outside. If you cannot drop off your client because of mobility issues or other reasons, please call your BCGEU area office: www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact

👉If your employer insists that you cross a picket line, please remember that refusing to cross is not grounds for discipline. If your employer tries to discipline you, get in touch with your steward. Crossing a picket line IS however, grounds for very serious discipline by the BCGEU (as per Article 7 of the union's Constitution and Bylaws).

2. Click to send a letter to government: This action takes only two minutes, but it packs punch. Click this link to tell the provincial government to invest in public services and the workers who provide them: https://www.frontlinesfirst.ca/

The BCGEU has developed an info hub for members during Public Sector Bargaining 2025. Check out the Community Social Services bargaining hub here.



The website features educational materials such as information about the bargaining process, public service FAQs, a summary of key information this round of bargaining, media coverage, and more.



The website is intended to help members quickly find information and updates about the negotiation of their next agreement and provide members all they need to know about bargaining.

Update your Contact Information

If you know of anyone who is not receiving BCGEU email updates, please refer them to the BCGEU member portal to sign-up so they can receive bargaining updates. Take a moment to make sure all of your contact information is up to date as well!





UWU/MoveUP