Your delegates to the Community Bargaining Association (CBA), along with delegates from the other six constituent unions of the CBA, met with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) on April 1-3, 2025, to continue the work of renewing our collective agreement.

We have continued to reach agreement on a number of administrative updates and changes. We've also had meaningful discussions on important non-monetary issues such as overtime distribution, bullying and harassment complaint timelines, modified hours of work, and hours of work for Community Health Workers (CHWs).

Our next bargaining dates are set for May when we'll continue to work through non-monetary proposals. We also hope to begin discussions around monetary issues such as wages and benefits.

We'll keep you updated as bargaining progresses.

