Negotiations for the next common collective agreement for post-secondary instructors resumes October 24-28, 2022, in Burnaby. Please read this bulletin for important information about progress at the bargaining table and your next steps.



Negotiation status



We last wrote to you in April and, since that time, we have not met with the Employer. This week, we will be meeting with the Post-Secondary Employers’ Association (PSEA) and representatives from five of our employers: Camosun College, Coast Mountain College, Northern Lights College, Okanagan College, and Selkirk College. Note: BCGEU representatives from Vancouver Island University and BCIT will also attend but in caucus only (and not at the bargaining table, as these employers are not participating in the common agreement).



We expect to receive a response from the PSEA today (Monday, October 24) now that they have received the mandate from the Public Sector Employers’ Association (PSEC) which informs the PSEA’s monetary package within which your employers can bargain.



To ensure they present their monetary package, we have held firm (at impasse) on some outstanding items including Harassment and Discrimination language, and Distributed Learning.



For more information about the bargaining process and your collective agreement, read our April bulletin in full.



