Your bargaining committee has met multiple times over the last three months and has developed a non-monetary proposal package to present to your employer. We are pleased to advise that we have scheduled the following dates to meet with the employer for negotiations at a common table:
April 12th & 13th May 10th & 11th
May 24th & 25th June 13th & 14th
After each pair of days we will send out an update on progress made.
It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the bargaining process.
If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file. Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee
Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee
Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee
Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee
Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee
Raymond Matte, Bargaining Committee
Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee
Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee
Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee
Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee
Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee
Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee
Deb Wilson
Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.