Your bargaining committee has met multiple times over the last three months and has developed a non-monetary proposal package to present to your employer. We are pleased to advise that we have scheduled the following dates to meet with the employer for negotiations at a common table:



April 12th & 13th May 10th & 11th

May 24th & 25th June 13th & 14th



After each pair of days we will send out an update on progress made.



It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the bargaining process.



If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file. Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.





In solidarity,



Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee

Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee

Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee

Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee

Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee

Raymond Matte, Bargaining Committee

Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee

Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee

Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee

Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee

Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee

Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee



Deb Wilson

Staff Representative, Negotiations











