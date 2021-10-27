Common-Table Bargaining



Around this time last year, the BCGEU announced it succeeded in bringing members at nine Retirement Concepts (Well Being Services Ltd.) sites to a common bargaining table for future collective agreement negotiations. This bulletin explains next steps as we prepare for common-table bargaining.



The nine sites that will bargain together are:

Auburn Seniors Village, Chilliwack

Comox Valley Seniors Village and Casa Loma Seniors Village, Courtenay

Guildford Seniors Village, Surrey

Nanaimo Seniors Village, Nanaimo

Peace Portal Seniors Village, Surrey

Renfrew Care Centre, Vancouver

Rosemary Heights Seniors Village, Surrey

The Wellesley, Victoria

White Rock Seniors Village, White Rock

Each site will have two bargaining unit representatives at the common table. The Union's bargaining committee will therefore consist of 18 members (plus alternates) and the assigned staff representative from the Negotiations Department.



Electing Your Bargaining Committee Members



Separate elections will take place at each of the nine sites for two regular committee members and one alternate committee member. (The one exception to this is Auburn Seniors Village--members will elect two regular members and no alternate as the collective agreement provides for a maximum of two.)



Where a vote is required, the two candidates with the most votes will be elected regular members and the candidate with the next highest votes will be elected as an alternate member (except in the case of Auburn--see above).



All regular and alternate members will participate in bargaining preparations. If a regular member leaves the committee before negotiations start, an alternate member will take their place at the common table.



Nominations Open Soon



You can expect to receive a bulletin within the next few weeks to open nominations for your worksite. More information on the duties of bargaining committee members will be provided. Once the committee is in place, you will be surveyed for your bargaining priorities and preparations will shift into high gear. The parties hope set bargaining protocols early in the New Year and aim to start negotiations shortly after that in late-winter or early-spring.



Keeping You Informed



If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please connect with a worksite steward and have them pass your contact information to your BCGEU area office. It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed and so we can survey you for your bargaining priorities. Stewards, please post a copy of this bulletin at your worksite.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations



