Your bargaining committee met with the Employer on May 24th and 25th to continue discussions on non-monetary items. We are working on achieving common language which will apply to all nine collective agreements and have reached agreement on nearly half of the proposals tabled to date. The Union's monetary package will not be tabled until we have completed all non-monetary discussions.

We have additional dates scheduled June 13th & 14th, June 27th and 28th and August 8th and 9th at which time we will continue to work on all outstanding non-monetary issues.

It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the bargaining process.

If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file.

In solidarity,

Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Deb Wilson

Staff Representative, Negotiations



