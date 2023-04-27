Your bargaining committee met with the Employer on April 12th and 13th and again May 10th and 11th. In April both parties tabled their non-monetary packages. We have made excellent progress with agreement reached on many proposals for common language which will apply to all collective agreements.

We have additional dates scheduled for May 24th & 25th and June 13th & 14th at which time we will continue to work on all outstanding non-monetary issues.

It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the bargaining process.

If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file. Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee

Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee

Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee

Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee

Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee

Raymond Matte, Bargaining Committee

Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee

Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee

Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee

Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee

Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee

Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee

Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee





Deb Wilson

Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP