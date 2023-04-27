Your bargaining committee met with the Employer on April 12th and 13th and again May 10th and 11th. In April both parties tabled their non-monetary packages. We have made excellent progress with agreement reached on many proposals for common language which will apply to all collective agreements.
We have additional dates scheduled for May 24th & 25th and June 13th & 14th at which time we will continue to work on all outstanding non-monetary issues.
It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the bargaining process.
If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file. Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee
Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee
Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee
Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee
Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee
Raymond Matte, Bargaining Committee
Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee
Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee
Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee
Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee
Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee
Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee
Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee
Deb Wilson
Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
