Information drop in meetings will be held at each worksite:

Worksite Date Time CVSV Tuesday, January 23 Casa Loma Theatre 7 am – 7 pm NSV Wednesday, January 24 Dover Room 9 am – 4 pm WOV Thursday, January 25 10 am – 8 pm AUB Monday, January 29 Media Room 2 pm – 4:30 pm RHSV Tuesday, January 30 Conference room 9 am – 5 pm PPSV Wednesday, January 31 Conference room 10 am – 4:30 pm WRSV Thursday, February 1 Theatre Lounge, 3rd floor 12 – 4:00 pm GSV Friday, February 2 RCIC room 10 am – 4 pm RCC Monday, February 5 Activity Room 2 pm – 4 pm

Please take the time to come and meet your bargaining committee members and the staff negotiator as to have your questions about the proposed settlement answered.

It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the ratification process.

If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file. Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee

Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee

Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee

Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee

Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee

Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee

Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee

Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee

Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee

Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee

Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee

Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee

Kelly Mandseth, Bargaining Committee

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations

