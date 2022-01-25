Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee held our bargaining conference this week and we will begin negotiations on your behalf with the employers in the Health Employers’ Association of BC (HEABC) on February 3, 2022.



Over 21,000 workers in the community health sector from eight different unions across the province brought forward ideas and proposals for bargaining.



With your input, we finalized our priorities, and we are ready to meet our counterparts and begin negotiating a new collective agreement.



You told us you need a fair deal that will help close the gap in wages and benefits compared to other health care agreements, allow you to better care for your mental health, and give you greater control over your working conditions.



The pandemic has shown the public how badly understaffed we are in the health care sector and highlighted the impact that has on workers and clients. Because of increased public support for our issues, we have a unique opportunity to win the improvements we need to our wages and working conditions in this round of bargaining.



We look forward to representing you at the bargaining table and we will keep you updated throughout negotiations.



In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association Negotiating Committee



P.S. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails forward this to them and tell them to update their information here with the union. If they aren’t getting emails, we don’t have their contact info. https://members.bcgeu.ca/signup





