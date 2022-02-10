As you know, we began bargaining for your new collective agreement last week. The Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) committee finalized the unions’ priorities and proposals and initiated talks with the Community Social Services Employers Association (CSSEA) bargaining committee on February 2, 2022 and the parties were able to agree on bargaining protocols on February 3.



Last week, the parties identified the major themes which are of interest to each side and began expanding on those subjects. By the end of the week, we were able to agree to the majority of housekeeping items. These are items that don’t change the substance of the agreement but rather make it easier to interpret.



We look forward to entering discussions around other priorities when we meet again on February 15.



We are committed to bargain with the priorities that you put forward and will provide weekly updates.



Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get updates by email and ensure that your contact information is current, so you can get regular updates during bargaining. You can also check the CSSBA website for up-to-date information on bargaining: https://cssfairdeal.ca/



In solidarity,



Your Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) Negotiating Committee



