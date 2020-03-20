Further to our bulletin on March 16th, we were scheduled to meet with the employer this week.



However, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, all meetings have been postponed at this time.



Your Bargaining Committee is committed to getting back to the table as soon as conditions allow.



In the meantime, please contact any member of your Bargaining Committee with questions or concerns.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Ken Woollard, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Mike Kim, Bargaining Committee Member

Joyce Lee, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP