COMPONENT: ADMINISTRATIVE PROFESSIONALS

LOCAL: 1205

DATE: Thursday, August 22, 2024

TIME: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

PLACE: Kamloops BCGEU Office or VIA TEAMS

158 Oriole Rd (evening entrance at Northwest corner of building)



Dinner will be provided to those attending in person. Please RSVP with food allergies or dietary needs to Leah McLean at [email protected] if you plan on attending.

AGENDA

CALL FOR BARGAINING PROPOSALS FOR THE 20 TH PUBLIC SERVICE MAIN AND COMPONENT AGREEMENTS.

LOCAL CHAIR REPORT

CROSS-COMPONENT COMMITTEE UPDATE

Please contact the area office ([email protected]) for the virtual meeting link.







ALL LOCAL 1205 MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND!







Download PDF of bulletin here

Download Main Agreement proposal form here

Download Component Agreement proposal form here



UWU/MoveUP