COMPONENT: ADMINISTRATIVE PROFESSIONALS
LOCAL: 1205
DATE: Thursday, August 22, 2024
TIME: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
PLACE: Kamloops BCGEU Office or VIA TEAMS
158 Oriole Rd (evening entrance at Northwest corner of building)
Dinner will be provided to those attending in person. Please RSVP with food allergies or dietary needs to Leah McLean at [email protected] if you plan on attending.
AGENDA
- CALL FOR BARGAINING PROPOSALS FOR THE 20TH PUBLIC SERVICE MAIN AND COMPONENT AGREEMENTS.
- LOCAL CHAIR REPORT
- CROSS-COMPONENT COMMITTEE UPDATE
Please contact the area office ([email protected]) for the virtual meeting link.
ALL LOCAL 1205 MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND!
Download PDF of bulletin here
Download Main Agreement proposal form here
Download Component Agreement proposal form here
