Bargaining Proposals Meeting August 22, 2024 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 15, 2024

       COMPONENT:    ADMINISTRATIVE PROFESSIONALS

                 LOCAL:     1205

                   DATE:      Thursday, August 22, 2024

                   TIME:       5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.  

                 PLACE:     Kamloops BCGEU Office or VIA TEAMS

                                   158 Oriole Rd (evening entrance at Northwest corner of building)

Dinner will be provided to those attending in person. Please RSVP with food allergies or dietary needs to Leah McLean at [email protected] if you plan on attending.

AGENDA

  • CALL FOR BARGAINING PROPOSALS FOR THE 20TH PUBLIC SERVICE MAIN AND COMPONENT AGREEMENTS.
  • LOCAL CHAIR REPORT
  • CROSS-COMPONENT COMMITTEE UPDATE

Please contact the area office ([email protected]) for the virtual meeting link.


ALL LOCAL 1205 MEMBERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND!



Download PDF of bulletin here
Download Main Agreement proposal form here
Download Component Agreement proposal form here

