Published on April 17, 2025

What’s Ahead in Bargaining? Paul Finch Breaks It Down


In a new video update, BCGEU president and chair of the Public Service Bargaining committee, Paul Finch, shares what members can expect as negotiations with your employer resume on Tuesday. He highlights how recent polling has given the bargaining team a clearer picture of members’ top priorities—especially in light of growing economic uncertainty and the rising cost of living.

Paul offers insight into how talks may unfold in the coming weeks, particularly with the employer expected to table their monetary offer soon. Once those proposals are on the table, the bargaining committee will assess whether there’s a viable path toward a deal. He also lays out what steps might be taken if the employer’s offer falls short and doesn’t meet members’ expectations.


Your input is important!


We’re inviting all BCGEU members in the public service to take a few moments to complete a short survey about the bargaining bulletins you’ve received so far. We want to hear directly from you—what updates have been most helpful, what you'd like to see more of, and how we can better deliver the information you need.

Your input will help us fine-tune the content and format of future bulletins so they’re as relevant and engaging as possible in the weeks and months ahead. Your feedback matters—thank you for taking the time to share it with us!

P.S.


We are aware of the concerns raised following yesterday’s town hall with your employer. Please know that we are actively engaging with members to address these issues promptly and ensure your interests are represented.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee  

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair   
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer   
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President  
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President  
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President  
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative  
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President  
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President 
Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member 
Benefits and secretary to the PSBC 
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative 
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff 



UWU/MoveUP