

Your input is important!

We’re inviting all BCGEU members in the public service to take a few moments to



Your input will help us fine-tune the content and format of future bulletins so they’re as relevant and engaging as possible in the weeks and months ahead. Your feedback matters—thank you for taking the time to share it with us! We’re inviting all BCGEU members in the public service to take a few moments to complete a short survey about the bargaining bulletins you’ve received so far. We want to hear directly from you—what updates have been most helpful, what you'd like to see more of, and how we can better deliver the information you need.Your input will help us fine-tune the content and format of future bulletins so they’re as relevant and engaging as possible in the weeks and months ahead. Your feedback matters—thank you for taking the time to share it with us!



P.S.

We are aware of the concerns raised following yesterday’s town hall with your employer. Please know that we are actively engaging with members to address these issues promptly and ensure your interests are represented.



In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President

Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member

Benefits and secretary to the PSBC

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff