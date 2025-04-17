Bargaining resumes on Tuesday - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on April 17, 2025
What’s Ahead in Bargaining? Paul Finch Breaks It Down
In a new video update, BCGEU president and chair of the Public Service Bargaining committee, Paul Finch, shares what members can expect as negotiations with your employer resume on Tuesday. He highlights how recent polling has given the bargaining team a clearer picture of members’ top priorities—especially in light of growing economic uncertainty and the rising cost of living.
Paul offers insight into how talks may unfold in the coming weeks, particularly with the employer expected to table their monetary offer soon. Once those proposals are on the table, the bargaining committee will assess whether there’s a viable path toward a deal. He also lays out what steps might be taken if the employer’s offer falls short and doesn’t meet members’ expectations.
Your input is important!
We’re inviting all BCGEU members in the public service to take a few moments to complete a short survey about the bargaining bulletins you’ve received so far. We want to hear directly from you—what updates have been most helpful, what you'd like to see more of, and how we can better deliver the information you need.
Your input will help us fine-tune the content and format of future bulletins so they’re as relevant and engaging as possible in the weeks and months ahead. Your feedback matters—thank you for taking the time to share it with us!
P.S.
We are aware of the concerns raised following yesterday’s town hall with your employer. Please know that we are actively engaging with members to address these issues promptly and ensure your interests are represented.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member Benefits and secretary to the PSBC Larisa Mills, Staff Representative Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
