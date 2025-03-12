All BCGEU Members at Land Title and Survey Authority - Bargaining Update #2

The current Bargaining sessions with the employer started on March 10th. The Union and employer have now exchanged all proposals and discussed their initial positions. We have agreed to some language changes. However, a significant number of outstanding proposals remain, which will take some time to work through.

The parties have agreed to adjourn for the remainder of the week. We have scheduled additional dates for May 5th and 6th.

Please ensure you speak with one of the Union Bargaining committee members if you have any questions. They are the only ones with the facts that you can rely on.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

We look forward to working toward a fair agreement considering the needs and economic realities of our membership.

In solidarity,

John O'Neill, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Danielle Buchanan, Bargaining Committee Member

Erik Jones, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

GB/jt

UWU/MoveUP