To: All BCGEU Members at School District # 59 – Local 710

Re: Bargaining Survey

Your current Collective Agreement expired on June 30, 2025, and your BCGEU Bargaining Committee will negotiate a new agreement with the Employer. This questionnaire is your opportunity to have a voice in how proposals will be drafted and assist the Bargaining Committee in setting priorities for bargaining. Your responses will be kept confidential, and only the Bargaining Committee will have access to this information.



By participating, it will enable us to address and deliver on issues that really matter to you!



Please complete the attached questionnaire by October 31, 2025.



We thank you for your participation!



In Solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee

Rhonda Fields, Bargaining Chair

Marsha Dufresne, Bargaining Member

Steve Tory, Bargaining Member

Denise Tibbetts, Bargaining Member

Angie Panoulias, BCGEU Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP