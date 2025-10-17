To: All BCGEU Members at School District # 59 – Local 710
Re: Bargaining Survey
Your current Collective Agreement expired on June 30, 2025, and your BCGEU Bargaining Committee will negotiate a new agreement with the Employer. This questionnaire is your opportunity to have a voice in how proposals will be drafted and assist the Bargaining Committee in setting priorities for bargaining. Your responses will be kept confidential, and only the Bargaining Committee will have access to this information.
By participating, it will enable us to address and deliver on issues that really matter to you!
Please complete the attached questionnaire by October 31, 2025.
We thank you for your participation!
In Solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee
Rhonda Fields, Bargaining Chair
Marsha Dufresne, Bargaining Member
Steve Tory, Bargaining Member
Denise Tibbetts, Bargaining Member
Angie Panoulias, BCGEU Staff Representative
