We are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. To help prepare for negotiations, there is a bargaining survey for you to submit to the bargaining committee.

The bargaining survey provides members the opportunity to identify any issues or concerns with, or desired improvements to, the collective agreement. Members' input will inform and assist the bargaining committee in setting priorities and developing proposals.

Please check your email to access the survey. If you cannot find the survey, please email [email protected].

The deadline to complete the survey is January 9, 2024.

If you know a member who is not receiving these emails, please forward them this message and remind them to update their contact information at the BCGEU member portal.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP