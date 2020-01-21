B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Bargaining survey for members at Well Being Services (WOV) Ltd. - BCGEU

Bargaining survey for members at Well Being Services (WOV) Ltd. - BCGEU

Published on January 21, 2020

 

Dear Members,
 
As you are aware, the Bargaining Committee has been elected. The members are as follows:

  • Lorne Cragg
  • Tom Palmer
  • Joe Teixeira


I will be meeting soon with your committee to put together our bargaining proposals. In the meantime, please take some time to fill out the attached survey. Give a copy to any member of the Bargaining Committee, or mail it back to me in the enclosed postage paid envelope.
 
In solidarity
 
 
 
Angela Mahlmann
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of bargaining survey here

UWU/MoveUP