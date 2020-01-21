Dear Members,
As you are aware, the Bargaining Committee has been elected. The members are as follows:
- Lorne Cragg
- Tom Palmer
- Joe Teixeira
I will be meeting soon with your committee to put together our bargaining proposals. In the meantime, please take some time to fill out the attached survey. Give a copy to any member of the Bargaining Committee, or mail it back to me in the enclosed postage paid envelope.
In solidarity
Angela Mahlmann
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of bargaining survey here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?