Dear Members,



As you are aware, the Bargaining Committee has been elected. The members are as follows:

Lorne Cragg

Tom Palmer

Joe Teixeira



I will be meeting soon with your committee to put together our bargaining proposals. In the meantime, please take some time to fill out the attached survey. Give a copy to any member of the Bargaining Committee, or mail it back to me in the enclosed postage paid envelope.



In solidarity







Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative





