Your bargaining committee advised the Employer of the 100% strike mandate and sought additional bargaining dates in our ongoing attempt to achieve a negotiated settlement without job action. To this end, the parties will return to the bargaining table on March 16 and 17, 2020. The parties are also holding April 2, 2020 for bargaining if necessary.

Members can expect to receive a further update when new information is available.

Thank you again for your continued support!

In solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP