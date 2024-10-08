This bulletin contains a link to the ratification document and details of the ratification information meeting and vote for the renewed collective agreement for Parkwood Manor.

Ratification Document

We are pleased to provide the complete ratification document. New language being added is bolded, underlined, and highlighted, like this . Old language being deleted is struck through like this.

You will vote on whether to accept the entire tentative agreement contained in the ratification document. It’s a lengthy document, and we will only speak to the highlights in the meeting. It is very important that you read the entire document in advance so you can understand everything you are voting on, and so you can ask any questions you might have.

Ratification Information Meeting

All employees are strongly encouraged to attend the ratification information meeting. If you cannot attend, please speak with a member of the bargaining committee before you vote.

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

How: Zoom Videoconference or Teleconference

Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for Zoom details

If you do not have Zoom on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, you may download Zoom for free. If you are new to using Zoom, we encourage you to learn more about Zoom well in advance. If you don’t have access to a smartphone, tablet, or computer, or if you have difficulty using the program or joining the meeting online, you could use the teleconference option to participate by phone.

Voting Information

On Thursday, we will email you a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and will close on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

The voting credential will be emailed to you from [email protected]. Please add this email address as a contact or approved sender in your email client – this will help ensure the credential is delivered to your inbox.

All employees of Parkwood Manor in the bargaining unit represented by the BCGEU are eligible to vote on ratification.

Troubleshooting

If you still do not have a voting credential after checking junk/spam and quarantine folders, this is likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address. If this is you, or if you experience problems casting your voting, contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] (preferred), or by calling 604-291-9611, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Friday, October 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.

Highlights of the tentative agreement can be found in our September 26, 2024 bulletin. Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote “yes” to accept the new agreement.

In solidarity,

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of bulletin here