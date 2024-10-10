Ratification Document



In advance of next week's ratification information meeting and vote, we are pleased to provide the complete ratification document. It contains only the language the parties have tentatively agreed to add to, delete from, or change in the existing collective agreement; other existing language would remain as-is. New language being added is bolded, underlined, and highlighted, like . Old language being deleted is struck through like this.



You will vote on whether to accept the entire tentative agreement contained in the ratification document. It's a lengthy document, and we will only speak to the highlights in the meeting. It is very important that you read the entire document in advance so you can understand everything you are voting on, and so you can ask any questions you might have.



Tentative Agreement Highlights



Highlights of the tentative agreement [including where you can find them in the ratification document], include:

Term of May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2026 [document page 20 / file page 21 – Clause 30.1]

Total wage increases of 8% cumulative (8.15% compounded), with full retroactivity for 2024 [document page 21 / file page 22 – Appendix B] January 1, 2024 5% (3% general wage increase + 2% special wage adjustment) Dishwasher receives an additional 2% before the 5% increase is applied Hours required to reach the top pay step reduced to 3,900 hours (down from 5,850 hours) January 1, 2025 – 3% (2.5% general wage increase + 0.5% special wage adjustment)





Employees would start earning these new 2024 hourly rates effective the date of ratification (based on top step rates for positions with pay steps), and the new 2025 rates less than three months from now:





A full-time regular employee who has worked 37.5 hours/week since January 1, 2024 would receive the following approximate retroactive pay amounts before deductions (again based on top step rates for positions with pay steps):





Lower minimum hours to be eligible for health and welfare benefits-30 hours biweekly (down from 18 hours weekly) [document page 17 / file page 18 – Clause 24.1]

Eligibility for four weeks' vacation after eight years (used to be after 10 years) [document pages 11-12 / file pages 13-14 – Clause 18.1]

13 paid holidays (up from 12) [document pages 8-9 / file pages 9-10 – Clause 16.1]

Additional paid 15-minute break when working 10 hours or more [document page 7 / file page 8 – Clause 14.5(a)]

Minimum four hours' pay on callback (used to be no minimum) [document page 8 / file page 9 – Clause 14.7(b)]

Improved seniority-based overtime callout language [document page 11 / file page 12 – Clause 17.3]

Recall period extended to 18 months (up from 12 months) [document page 7 / file page 8 – Clause 13.3(e)]

Job postings to be made available electronically [document page 4 / file page 5 – Clause 12.1(a)]

Improved harassment, discrimination, and bullying language [document pages 19-20 / file pages 20-21 – Article 28]



Recommendation to Vote "Yes"



Your bargaining committee recommends you vote "yes" to accept the new agreement.



In solidarity,



Holley Gabara, Bargaining Committee Member

Cherie Laronde, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP