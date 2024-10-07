Ratification Document



In advance of this week’s ratification information meeting and vote, we are pleased to provide the complete ratification document. It contains only the language the parties have tentatively agreed to add to, delete from, or change in the existing collective agreement; other existing language would remain as-is.



You will vote on whether to accept the entire tentative agreement contained in the ratification document. It’s a lengthy document, and we will only speak to the highlights in the meeting. It is very important that you read the entire document in advance so you can understand everything you are voting on, and so you can ask any questions you might have.



Tentative Agreement Highlights



Highlights of the tentative agreement [including where you can find them in the ratification document], include:

Term of May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2026 [document page 25 / file page 26]

Total wage increases of 12% cumulative (12.41% compounded), with full retroactivity for 2023 and 2024 [document pages 27-28 / file pages 28-29] May 1, 2023 – 2% May 1, 2024 7% (3% general wage increase + 4% special wage adjustment) Lowest two pay steps eliminated; top rate now reached after 3900 hours (down from 7800 hours)

May 1, 2025 – 3% (2.5% general wage increase + 0.5% special wage adjustment)

Using the top pay step as an example, employees would start earning these new hourly rates effective the date of ratification:

Classification New

2024 Rate Current Rate Amount of Increase Server, Housekeeper, Receptionist $20.55 $18.83 $1.72 Activity Assistant $20.57 $18.84 $1.73 Bus Driver $21.19 $19.41 $1.78 Head Housekeeper $22.19 $20.33 $1.86 Cook $24.52 $22.47 $2.05

Again, using the top pay step as an example, a full-time regular employee who has worked 37.5 hours/week since May 1, 2023 would receive the following approximate retroactive pay amounts before deductions:

Classification Retro Pay Server, Housekeeper, Receptionist $2,138 Activity Assistant $2,156 Bus Driver $2,206 Head Housekeeper $2,310 Cook $2,543

Health and welfare benefit improvements [document pages 21-23 / file pages 22-24] Lower minimum hours to be eligible—30 hours biweekly (down from 18 hours weekly) Paramedical maximums increased to $350 per category (up from $300) Vision care glasses/lenses amount $225/24 months (used to be 36 months) Eye exam amount $75/24 months (used to be 36 months)

New voluntary matching RRSP at 1% [document page 25 / file page 26]

Employer to pay for renewal of courses/training/licenses that are a condition of employment and time in attendance will be paid [document page 10 / file page 11]

Eligibility for four weeks’ vacation after eight years (used to be after 10 years) [document pages 13-14 / file pages 14-15]

13 paid holidays (up from 12) [document page 10 / file page 11]

New 8¢/hour laundry allowance [document page 24 / file page 25]

Expanded bereavement leave [document page 17 / file page 18]

Additional paid 15-minute break when working 10 hours or more [document page 9 / file page 10]

Midnight housekeeper reclassified to Head Housekeeper [document page 28 / file page 29]

Evening receptionist eligible for responsibility pay from 6pm to 12 a.m. (used to be 8:45 p.m. to 12 a.m.) [document page 28 / file page 29]

Improved seniority-based overtime callout language [document pages 12-13 / file pages 13-14]

Recall period extended to 18 months (up from 12 months) [document page 8 / file page 9]

Job postings to be made available electronically [document page 6 / file page 7]

Improved harassment, discrimination, and bullying language [document pages 24-25 / file pages 25-26]

Recommendation to Vote “Yes”



Your bargaining committee recommends you vote “yes” to accept the new agreement.



In solidarity,



Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here





