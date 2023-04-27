Your Bargaining Committee spent three days at the bargaining table with the Employer from May 30, 2023 to June 1, 2023.

Although we were unable to reach a tentative agreement during that time we made progress and all indicators are that we may be able to reach a tentative agreement with another shorter session with the Employer.

We heard you during our outreach via surveys and one on one discussions and wages, pension, and working short staffed have all been our priorities.

Another communication will follow when we establish additional dates.

In Solidarity,

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee:

Natalie Baker (301)

Tanner Donald (302)

Camilla Pierce (302)

Richard Tones – BCGEU Staff Representative



