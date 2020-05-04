Your Bargaining Committee would like to report that we are nearing the end of negotiations with the Employer. There are still several substantive, non-monetary items that remain outstanding, but we are hoping to reach conclusion over the next few days. The Employer advised they are consulting with PSEC (Public Sector Employers' Council) to resolve the monetary items.



Although we are captured under the 2019 PSEC Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate, which allows for a 2% general wage increase in each of three years (2019 thru 2021), there are additional Service Improvement Allocation (SIA) funds available in certain circumstances. We are working with the Employer to potentially access this money. We have also requested benefit improvements in the Flex Benefit plan and the sick leave provisions.



Negotiations have been ongoing for many months and we would like to thank the membership for their patience. We have discussed every article of our collective agreement and made many positive changes. We have endured a number of scheduling delays, including a huge disruption with the pandemic and the need to learn how to bargain remotely. We are hoping to recommend a fair and reasonable settlement to you within the next few days.



To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Doreen Aquino, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Virgil Colley, Bargaining Committee Member

Geoff Harder, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



