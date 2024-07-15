Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that your new collective was ratified today, July 15, 2024. Members voted 100% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement!



The ratification vote concludes the bargaining process. Your new collective agreement is now in effect.



As a reminder, it will take some time to formally finalize the new collective agreement. In the interim, you may wish to refer to the ratification documents that highlight all the changes to the collective agreement.



Thank you to everyone who participated in the ratification vote and for your support and feedback during this round of negotiations.



In solidarity,



Wanda Gray, Bargaining Committee Member

Alix Born, Assistant Coordinator

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP