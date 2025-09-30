Your bargaining committee will be resuming negotiations with the employer this week after focused small group discussions on priority areas, including classifications, occupational health and safety, and Indigenous-specific anti-racism.

At the close of the last round of discussions with the employer in early summer, the committee had tabled over 100 proposals addressing the leading issues identified by members.

The committee is closely following the job action in the public service. While no monetary offers have been made at the HSPBA bargaining table to date, your committee is very concerned about the initial offers made in public service bargaining. We are fully supportive of the job action being taken to convince government to provide wage improvements that reflect the cost-of-living pressures in this province.

You can help support fellow public service workers on the lines by:

Visiting a picket line near you, click here to see the list of picket locations.

Sending an email to your MLA calling for a fair deal for public service workers.

Sharing BCGEU social media content on Facebook and Instagram



Reminder: please fill out the bargaining survey if you haven't had the chance yet.

As we resume negotiations with a government that seems determined to fix its fiscal problems at the expense of the health care and community social service systems, our colleagues, patients, clients, and communities are depending on us to pull together and stay strong.

We need to hear from as many members as possible to get updated information on your key concerns. If you haven't yet done so, please take three minutes to complete this short but important survey on workplace conditions, and about the action you want to take.



In solidarity,

Your BCGEU HSP Bargaining Committee

Tim Little, Local 404 Bargaining Chairperson

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative, Negotiations

P.S. Check that we have your personal email address here https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup and forward this link to any colleagues not receiving updates.





