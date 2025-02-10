By popular request, we've made the decision to shift our weekly bargaining updates to Monday mornings rather than Friday afternoons. Many members have told us this would give them better opportunity to read and talk with their colleagues about the updates. However, if there are urgent happenings at the table, those will be sent when they are needed.

Steady progress on non-monetary continues as the third week of bargaining wraps



The third week of public service bargaining concluded last week in Victoria, and our bargaining committee continued to make progress on negotiations on non-monetary items that BCGEU members have set as priorities. Bargaining is on a break this week, and your bargaining committee will meet with our employer – B.C.'s Public Service Agency – again on February 18th in Burnaby.

Throughout bargaining, we've received many questions from members about who exactly we're bargaining with and who makes the decisions on our employer's side. To learn more about this, check out this week's video update where Paul Finch gives a run-down of the various bodies involved: the BC Public Service Agency (the PSA), the Public Sector Employers' Council (PSEC), and more.



Also, in last week's bulletin, we had shared an FAQ about the Job Evaluation Plan and why it needs to be replaced, but we heard from many members that they had missed it in the email. Here's the link again:

Public Service Job Evaluation Plan FAQ



Remember: If you know of a co-worker who has not been receiving these bargaining updates, please remind them to sign up to get updates by email. All members should ensure that their contact information is current in order to receive important regular updates during the bargaining process.

In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Bennett, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 1st Vice-President

Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President

Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member

Benefits and secretary to the PSBC

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





