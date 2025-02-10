By popular request, we've made the decision to shift our weekly bargaining updates to Monday mornings rather than Friday afternoons. Many members have told us this would give them better opportunity to read and talk with their colleagues about the updates. However, if there are urgent happenings at the table, those will be sent when they are needed.
Steady progress on non-monetary continues as the third week of bargaining wraps
The third week of public service bargaining concluded last week in Victoria, and our bargaining committee continued to make progress on negotiations on non-monetary items that BCGEU members have set as priorities. Bargaining is on a break this week, and your bargaining committee will meet with our employer – B.C.'s Public Service Agency – again on February 18th in Burnaby.
Throughout bargaining, we've received many questions from members about who exactly we're bargaining with and who makes the decisions on our employer's side. To learn more about this, check out this week's video update where Paul Finch gives a run-down of the various bodies involved: the BC Public Service Agency (the PSA), the Public Sector Employers' Council (PSEC), and more.
Also, in last week's bulletin, we had shared an FAQ about the Job Evaluation Plan and why it needs to be replaced, but we heard from many members that they had missed it in the email. Here's the link again:
Public Service Job Evaluation Plan FAQ
Remember: If you know of a co-worker who has not been receiving these bargaining updates, please remind them to sign up to get updates by email. All members should ensure that their contact information is current in order to receive important regular updates during the bargaining process.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Bennett, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 1st Vice-President
Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President
Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member
Benefits and secretary to the PSBC
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs