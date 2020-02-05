We met with the Employer on Monday in an attempt to move negotiations forward. Unfortunately, we have reached an impasse and the parties will need assistance to reach a tentative agreement. We are considering our options with respect to next steps. Please watch for further updates.
Thank you for your support.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Lee McArthur - Raven Daycare
Barbara Undurraga - Pioggia Daycare
Angela Chiasson – Sade Daycare
[Cathy Carson - Canada Goose Daycare]
Andrea Davis, Staff Representative – Negotiations
