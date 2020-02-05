B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
Published on February 05, 2020

We met with the Employer on Monday in an attempt to move negotiations forward. Unfortunately, we have reached an impasse and the parties will need assistance to reach a tentative agreement. We are considering our options with respect to next steps. Please watch for further updates.

Thank you for your support. 

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Lee McArthur - Raven Daycare
Barbara Undurraga - Pioggia Daycare
Angela Chiasson – Sade Daycare
[Cathy Carson - Canada Goose Daycare]
Andrea Davis, Staff Representative – Negotiations

