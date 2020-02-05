We met with the Employer on Monday in an attempt to move negotiations forward. Unfortunately, we have reached an impasse and the parties will need assistance to reach a tentative agreement. We are considering our options with respect to next steps. Please watch for further updates.



Thank you for your support.



REMINDER: BCGEU members are getting a new Member ID card this fall so make sure your mailing address is up to date! Go to www.bcgeu.ca/card-questionsfor details.





In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:



Lee McArthur - Raven Daycare

Barbara Undurraga - Pioggia Daycare

Angela Chiasson – Sade Daycare

[Cathy Carson - Canada Goose Daycare]

Andrea Davis, Staff Representative – Negotiations



