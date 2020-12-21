As we reported in Bargaining Update #10, your bargaining committee tabled a complete settlement package for the employer to consider on November 13, 2020. The parties were scheduled to meet again in bargaining on November 23 and 25; these dates were postponed by the employer as it was not ready to respond to our settlement package.



The parties are now scheduled to resume negotiations on January 5, 2021, with an additional bargaining session set for January 12. Your bargaining committee has told the employer that you are increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress in monetary negotiations. We have also told the employer that we expect it to provide a meaningful response to our settlement package on January 5. If the employer is not prepared to meaningfully bargain on that day, your bargaining committee will consider all available options to get negotiations moving again.



Thank you for your ongoing patience and support throughout this lengthy process.



In solidarity,



Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair

Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member

Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP