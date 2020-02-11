

The Union and the Employer met in bargaining on February 3, 2020 and agreed on several more non-monetary proposals. Only seven of 41 non-monetary proposals remain outstanding. The day of bargaining scheduled for February 4 was cancelled due to illness.



The parties will return to the bargaining table on March 11 and 12, 2020. The bargaining committee expects to table its monetary proposals on one of these days. Members can expect a further update after March 12.



In the meantime, thank you for your ongoing support and patience throughout this process.



In solidarity,



Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair

Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member

Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations







