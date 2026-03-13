Bargaining Update and Letter Delivery



Hi everyone,



We met with the employer on March 11. While there has been some progress, no final agreement has been reached at this time.

As of March 12, the mediator has officially reported out of bargaining. This means there are no remaining procedural steps before a 72-hour strike notice could be issued, if required.

Also, on March 12, members of the bargaining committee hand-delivered a letter to the CEO and the Board of Directors of TSBC. Over 70% of you signed the letter which respectfully outlined our concerns and included a clear request for leadership support in helping reach a fair resolution. We also made it clear that we remain open to continued discussions.







BCGEU members gather in the lunchroom in the Renfrew office before delivering hundreds of signed letters to the TSBC CEO and Board.

At this time, we ask members remain steady and continue performing your work as usual while the bargaining process continues and we prepare for the possible next steps. We appreciate your continued support and solidarity.

We will keep you informed as developments occur.

In solidarity,

Your TSBC Bargaining Committee



Lawren Nemeth, Bargaining Committee Chair

Florin Moldovan, Bargaining Committee Member

Alison Omelus, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP