The Nomination period is now completed and the following members had their names submitted for the following positions:



Bargaining Chair:

Murray Wade

Alex Bowell



Bargaining Committee:

Niamh Feehan-Fitzgerald

Alex Bowell



As there are two members who put their names in for both positions, the Union will need to hold an election for both positions.



The Union will be sending out an FYI shortly to all members advising them of when the election for the Bargaining Chair and the Bargaining Committee position will occur and how long the election will be open for.



In the meantime, please ensure your contact information is up to date with the Union so that you receive the electronic email ballot and other bargaining updates. You can update your personal information by logging into your BCGEU account and updating your email contact information OR you can contact the Local Area office by phone at 604-215-1499 or by email at [email protected].



In the coming weeks, your Bargaining Committee, along with BCGEU Staff Representatives Katie Smith, will begin the process of preparing for negotiations with your Employer. We promise to keep you informed on our progress.



Many thanks for all your support.



In solidarity,

Katie Smith

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP