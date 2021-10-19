Bargaining resumed in Vancouver on October 5-7, 2021 and will continue on October 19-21, 2021. We hope to move past our Non-Monetary items soon and table monetary proposals. We will let you know when that occurs. We appreciate your patience and continued support as the bargaining process unfolds. Please stay tuned for additional updates as the bargaining process unfolds.

To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In Solidarity,

Tyler Puhl

Aaron Creighton

Jeffrey Sykes

Randy Loberg

Leigha Bonthoux

Todd Gunderson

Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative – Negotiations

