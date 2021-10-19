Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
Bargaining update for Alliance Facility Solutions, Inc. - BCGEU
Published on October 19, 2021
Bargaining resumed in Vancouver on October 5-7, 2021 and will continue on October 19-21, 2021. We hope to move past our Non-Monetary items soon and table monetary proposals. We will let you know when that occurs. We appreciate your patience and continued support as the bargaining process unfolds. Please stay tuned for additional updates as the bargaining process unfolds.
In Solidarity,
Tyler Puhl Aaron Creighton Jeffrey Sykes Randy Loberg Leigha Bonthoux Todd Gunderson Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative – Negotiations
