Published on October 19, 2021

Bargaining resumed in Vancouver on October 5-7, 2021 and will continue on October 19-21, 2021. We hope to move past our Non-Monetary items soon and table monetary proposals. We will let you know when that occurs. We appreciate your patience and continued support as the bargaining process unfolds. Please stay tuned for additional updates as the bargaining process unfolds. 

In Solidarity,

 

Tyler Puhl
Aaron Creighton
Jeffrey Sykes
Randy Loberg
Leigha Bonthoux
Todd Gunderson
Gary Bennett, S/Staff Representative – Negotiations


