he Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached with the Employer.
A Zoom meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 6:45pm to review all the proposed changes.
Here is the Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82909817052
Following the meeting the members will be given an opportunity to vote on the tentative agreement.
Highlights include:
2-year agreement ending March 31/24
1st year 3%
2nd year 3%
Retro back to October 1, 2022
Increase paid mental health leave from 2 to 3 days per year
*New - Creation of two new full-time included Supervisor positions at 35.00/hour with negotiated annual increases
*New - Domestic Violence language including 15 days of paid leave under this article.
*New - Pandemic Related Leaves language with 3 paid days leave
*New - Gender Transition Policy and Leave language
In solidarity,
Ani Gugasyan, Bargaining Committee Member
Helena Upham, Bargaining Committee Member
Alix Born, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
