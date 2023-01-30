Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Bargaining Update for members at Pooh Day Care Society - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 02, 2023

he Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached with the Employer.
 
A Zoom meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 6:45pm to review all the proposed changes.
 
Here is the Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82909817052
 
Following the meeting the members will be given an opportunity to vote on the tentative agreement.
 
Highlights include:
 
2-year agreement ending March 31/24
1st year 3%
2nd year 3%
Retro back to October 1, 2022
Increase paid mental health leave from 2 to 3 days per year
*New - Creation of two new full-time included Supervisor positions at 35.00/hour with negotiated annual increases
*New - Domestic Violence language including 15 days of paid leave under this article.
*New - Pandemic Related Leaves language with 3 paid days leave
*New - Gender Transition Policy and Leave language

 
In solidarity,
 
 
Ani Gugasyan, Bargaining Committee Member
Helena Upham, Bargaining Committee Member
Alix Born, Staff Representative
 

Download PDF of notice here
 



