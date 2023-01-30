he Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached with the Employer.



A Zoom meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 6:45pm to review all the proposed changes.



Here is the Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82909817052



Following the meeting the members will be given an opportunity to vote on the tentative agreement.



Highlights include:



2-year agreement ending March 31/24

1st year 3%

2nd year 3%

Retro back to October 1, 2022

Increase paid mental health leave from 2 to 3 days per year

*New - Creation of two new full-time included Supervisor positions at 35.00/hour with negotiated annual increases

*New - Domestic Violence language including 15 days of paid leave under this article.

*New - Pandemic Related Leaves language with 3 paid days leave

*New - Gender Transition Policy and Leave language





In solidarity,





Ani Gugasyan, Bargaining Committee Member

Helena Upham, Bargaining Committee Member

Alix Born, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here







UWU/MoveUP