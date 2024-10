We are extremely disappointed to report that bargaining was cancelled for this week by the employer. Our committee met to strategize and plan our next steps. We have scheduled October 23-25 for the next bargaining session.



We will be in in touch when we have more to report.



In solidarity,



Jason Blackmore, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Mary Chew, Bargaining Committee Member

Michelle DuCharme, Bargaining Committee Member

Jimmy Jardine, Bargaining Committee Member

Adam Scott, Bargaining Committee Member

Cheri Trewin, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations





