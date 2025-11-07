The Indigenous Services (IS) bargaining table reconvened for three days on October 22, 23 and 24, 2025.

Your committee continued collaborative discussions on all non-monetary items that IS members brought forward and agreed in principle to improvements related to those items.

Most monetary priorities that Indigenous Services members identified were tabled at the Community Social Services (CSS) Main Table that includes all three bargaining units: Indigenous Services, Community Living Services and General Services.

The IS bargaining table will meet once the CSS Main Table has substantive discussions on our monetary priorities. Our IS bargaining committee members continue to be active participants at the CSS Main Table to negotiate issues important to all members in the sector, including monetary improvements.

We look forward to getting back to the bargaining table and will update you as we continue through this process.

In solidarity,

On behalf of your Indigenous Services Bargaining Committee:

Selena Kongpreecha, Lead Negotiator

UWU/MoveUP