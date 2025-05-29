Your committee has been in bargaining for two days this week.



We have concluded all the non-monetary proposals, and we are pleased with what we have achieved so far. We presented our union's monetary proposal package, and we are awaiting the employer's response at our next session, which is scheduled for June 24-25, 2025.



Your committee is working hard on your behalf, and we are hopeful for continued progress.



In solidarity,



Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member

Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative









Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP