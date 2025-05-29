Your committee has been in bargaining for two days this week.
We have concluded all the non-monetary proposals, and we are pleased with what we have achieved so far. We presented our union's monetary proposal package, and we are awaiting the employer's response at our next session, which is scheduled for June 24-25, 2025.
Your committee is working hard on your behalf, and we are hopeful for continued progress.
In solidarity,
Joseph Ivens, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Eugene Fox, Bargaining Committee Member
Christopher Jeffery, Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Pinch, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs